ANL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
FFBL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
FNEL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
GGGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.68%)
GGL 41.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
KEL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.59%)
MLCF 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.6%)
NETSOL 137.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.26%)
PACE 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PAEL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.74%)
PRL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
PTC 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
SNGP 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
TELE 19.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.05%)
TRG 171.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.09%)
UNITY 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
WTL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.03%)
BR100 4,820 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.04%)
BR30 23,593 Increased By ▲ 116.42 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,849 Increased By ▲ 252.16 (0.55%)
KSE30 18,063 Increased By ▲ 34.26 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Recorder Report Updated 23 Sep 2021

Islamabad: The European Union (EU) on Wednesday extended General System of Preferences (GSP) plus status for Pakistan, with six new Conventions.

The EU has expressed its concerns about situation of human rights, press freedom, death penalty and child labour related issues.

The European Commission’s (EC) new conventions pertain to greater accessibility for people with physical disability, the eradication of child labour and environmental safety.

Pakistan will continue to enjoy GSP plus status till 2022, after which the EU will announce new criterion to qualify for the scheme. The EU has raised issues like human rights, death penalty, restrictions on media etc.

The EU is Pakistan’s second most important trading partner, accounting for 14.3% of Pakistan’s total trade in 2020 and absorbing 28% of Pakistan’s total exports.

EU-Pakistan Business Forum to be launched on 8th

In 2020, Pakistan was EU’s 42nd largest trading partner in goods accounting for 0.3% of EU trade. Pakistani exports to the EU are dominated by textiles and clothing, accounting for 75.2% of Pakistan’s total exports to the EU in 2020.

Pakistan’s imports from the EU mainly comprise of machinery and transport equipment (33.5% in 2020) as well as chemicals (22.2% in 2020).

From 2010 to 2020, EU27 imports from Pakistan have almost doubled from €3 072 to €5 537 million - growth that was particularly fast since the award of GSP+ (€5 515 million in 2014).

The EU and Pakistan have set up a Sub-Group on Trade to promote the development of two-way trade. The Sub-Group on Trade set up under the auspices of the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission is the forum for discussions on trade policy developments more broadly and also aims to tackle individual market access issues which hamper trade between the two parties.

Textiles and clothing account for over 80% of Pakistan’s exports to the EU. While the textiles and clothing industry are the backbone of Pakistani exports, relying so heavily on one product category carries risks for Pakistan. Trade diversification would play an essential role in this respect. The granting of GSP+ preferences in 2014 should have stimulated Pakistan’s efforts towards diversification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

European Union European Commission Pakistani exports Pakistan’s imports EU Pakistan Joint Commission

Comments

1000 characters

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

2023 election: Only delivery, performance will ensure success: PM

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories