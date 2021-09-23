ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Afghanistan: Islamabad likely to provide WFP with wheat

Mushtaq Ghumman 23 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to provide 40,000 metric tons (MT) of imported wheat for World Food Programme (WFP) to be supplied to Afghanistan, sources close to Minister for National Food Security and Research told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, they said that World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations has requested to give 10.000 M.T of wheat as donations and 40,000 M.T of wheat for immediate purchase from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) to extend support to sustain and expand humanitarian operation of food at critical juncture in the history of Afghanistan

The WFP will transfer the complete payment of this purchase as per advice from relevant office, and is also requesting allowing the purchase and subsequently to extend exemption to export of 4,500 yellow split peas to Afghanistan.

Ministry of Foreign Affair and Embassy of Kabul has already endorsed the requests of WFP in communications of September 14 and September 11, 2021, respectively.

WFP hails Pakistan for providing food assistance

PASSCO argues that due to import of wheat, they have sufficient imported wheat stocks to meet the WFP demand and further elaborated that they can immediately provide 20,000 M.T imported wheat to WFP @ Rs. 65,154.059/- M.T and remaining 20.000 M. T imported wheat can be released in November-December.

The reference was made to Finance Division for their views and comments. Finance Division showed no objection to supply of wheat to WFP-UN subject to following conditions: (ii) there is no financial implication for the government of Pakistan or to PASSCO;(ii) WFP shall make the payment in USD; and (iii) M/o NFS&R shall consider the request of WFP as per policy and consider the stock position and availability of wheat in the country to meet domestic demand.

M/o NFS&R has recommended to the ECC of the Cabinet to approve the purchase of 40,000 M.T imported wheat by WFP from PASSCO’s stocks with full cost and incidentals. WFP will pay the cost in USD.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

