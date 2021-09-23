Afghanistan: Islamabad likely to provide WFP with wheat

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to provide 40,000 metric tons (MT) of imported wheat for World Food Programme (WFP) to be supplied to Afghanistan, sources close to Minister for National Food Security and Research told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, they said that World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations has requested to give 10.000 M.T of wheat as donations and 40,000 M.T of wheat for immediate purchase from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) to extend support to sustain and expand humanitarian operation of food at critical juncture in the history of Afghanistan

The WFP will transfer the complete payment of this purchase as per advice from relevant office, and is also requesting allowing the purchase and subsequently to extend exemption to export of 4,500 yellow split peas to Afghanistan.

Ministry of Foreign Affair and Embassy of Kabul has already endorsed the requests of WFP in communications of September 14 and September 11, 2021, respectively.

WFP hails Pakistan for providing food assistance

PASSCO argues that due to import of wheat, they have sufficient imported wheat stocks to meet the WFP demand and further elaborated that they can immediately provide 20,000 M.T imported wheat to WFP @ Rs. 65,154.059/- M.T and remaining 20.000 M. T imported wheat can be released in November-December.

The reference was made to Finance Division for their views and comments. Finance Division showed no objection to supply of wheat to WFP-UN subject to following conditions: (ii) there is no financial implication for the government of Pakistan or to PASSCO;(ii) WFP shall make the payment in USD; and (iii) M/o NFS&R shall consider the request of WFP as per policy and consider the stock position and availability of wheat in the country to meet domestic demand.

M/o NFS&R has recommended to the ECC of the Cabinet to approve the purchase of 40,000 M.T imported wheat by WFP from PASSCO’s stocks with full cost and incidentals. WFP will pay the cost in USD.

