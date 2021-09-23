ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Modaraba scam: SC rejects bail plea of CEO B4U Group

Terence J Sigamony 23 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of the chief executive officer (CEO) B4U Group in the Modaraba scam.

A three-judge bench, headed by Umar Ata Bandial, on Wednesday, heard the bail application of CEO B4U Saifur Rehman.

The apex court on August 17 had granted interim bail to the accused for two weeks, which was later extended until September 22.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said, according to the law, the SECP has referred Saif’s case to the NAB.

He questioned how much tax the accused is paying?

The NAB prosecutor said according to the FBR record, he is an employee of B4U.

The judge then questioned whether the accused has a crypto currency business.

The prosecutor said there is no evidence of crypto currency, adding, prima facie, he has no business.

Khosa contended that the Companies Act applied to the accused.

Justice Mansoor remarked how the Companies Act would apply to unregistered companies.

The special prosecutor National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the bench that B4U has committed Rs116 billion fraud.

He argued that the accused issued ads on Facebook, Whatsapp, and various social media websites.

He further said that 25 companies in the names of Saifur Rehman family members were formed.

Justice Mansoor questioned whether anyone had filed a complaint against the accused in the NAB.

The prosecutor replied that they have received 120 complaints by the victims.

The bench, however, restrained the NAB from arresting the accused from the Supreme Court premises.

Saif’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa said that the accused is a billionaire; therefore, he be granted an opportunity to surrender himself to the NAB authorities.

The NAB officials, therefore, arrested Saifur Rehman from outside the apex court.

According to the NAB, B4U company is accused of cheating the public at large in the name of investment, for which, the SECP has already slapped a Rs4 billion fine.

Neither the company has any physical businesses nor any license from the central bank.

As per the NAB’s record, Rs11 billion were taken from the public through social media, which were found in as many as 26 bank accounts run by the company and further investigations are underway to calculate the total amount held by the company in other accounts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Supreme Court Umar Ata Bandial Mansoor Ali Shah Saifur Rehman B4U Group Modaraba scam

Comments

Comments are closed.

Modaraba scam: SC rejects bail plea of CEO B4U Group

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

2023 election: Only delivery, performance will ensure success: PM

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories