Sep 23, 2021
Pakistan

Latest development in Afghanistan: Special envoys of China and Russia arrive

Ali Hussain 23 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: After holding talks with Taliban’s interim Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hasan Akhund in Kabul, special envoys of China and Russia for Afghanistan arrived in Pakistan, on Wednesday, for holding consultations on the latest development in Afghanistan.

Chinese special envoy for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong and Russian special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov along with their Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Sadiq on Wednesday held meeting with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood here and exchanged views on Afghanistan situation as well as their interaction with Afghan interim prime minister and other Taliban leaders as well as Afghan leaders in their Tuesday trip to Kabul.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, during the talks Sohail Mahmood reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support for peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

The foreign secretary also underscored importance of international engagement to address humanitarian challenges and stabilise economic situation in the war-ravaged Afghanistan.

The special envoys for Afghanistan of the three countries – Pakistan, China, and Russia – Tuesday visited Kabul as part of the diplomatic efforts by key regional countries for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

In Kabul, the special envoys of the three countries held talks with Taliban’s interim Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hasan Akhund.

The top diplomats of Pakistan, Russia, and China also met former President Hamid Karzai and Afghan High Council on National Reconciliation Chairman Dr Abdullah Abdullah as part of engagement for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Separately, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan also called on Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed mutual cooperation including facilitating movement of people between the two countries.

In their meeting with Afghan acting Minister for Information and Culture Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwah, the Pakistani diplomats discussed strengthening of cooperation in the field of culture, information, and people-to-people exchanges, according to a tweet by Ambassador Mansoor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

