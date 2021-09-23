BOP, PSPA launch Masawaat Programme for transgenders

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) jointly launched Masawaat Programme for transgenders who face a range of personal, social, cultural, and economic headwinds, which often exposes them to a high risk of isolation, social and financial exclusion.

This programme will provide unconditional cash transfer for elderly transgender persons with a benefit amount of Rs 3,000 per month and Rs 2,000 per month for disabled ones. All payments will be transferred electronically by the Bank of Punjab which will open new vistas of banking including financing for this particular segment in line with the overall agenda of promoting financial inclusion in the Country. The launching ceremony was hosted by The Bank of Punjab at a local hotel in Lahore. Zahid Mustafa (Group Chief Consumer & Digital Banking – BOP) welcomed the guests and gave an insight on the various ongoing projects under the umbrella of Govt’s Ehsaas Program running all across Punjab being managed by PSPA in collaboration with The Bank of Punjab.

Speaking at the occasion, Zafar Masud (President & CEO – The Bank of Punjab) appreciated PSPA’s role in the social uplifting of underprivileged segment of the society especially the Transgender community through their social grants projects and ensured full support from BOP.—PR

