Punjab govt eases Covid-19 restrictions

LAHORE: Pursuant to the decisions taken by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the Punjab government has eased down coronavirus restrictions lifting ban on indoor dining, opening of shrines and allowing public, private offices and establishments in the province to operate with 100 percent attendance.

As per order of Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, all activities will remain closed on Sunday other than essential services including pharmacies, medical facilities and vaccination centres, petrol pumps, tandoors, milk/dairy shops, grocery stores, bakeries, poultry/meat shops, fruit/vegetable and dry fruit shops and so on. The ban on indoor gathering has been lifted, however, only vaccinated individuals will be allowed with a maximum limit of 200 individuals. As many as 400 individuals have been allowed in outdoor gatherings under strict Covid-19 protocols.

The order added that indoor dining has been allowed in restaurants till 11:59 pm with maximum 50 percent occupancy for vaccinated individuals only. The timings for outdoor dining have been extended till 11:59pm while takeaways will be allowed 24/7. Amusement parks, swimming pools and water sports have been opened for vaccinated individuals with 50 percent occupancy, the order stated; adding shrines have also been opened for vaccinated people restricting entry of below 30 years visitors. All public, private offices and establishments in the capital have been allowed to operate with 100pc attendance. All gyms, indoor courts (tennis, badminton, squash etc) in Punjab will be allowed to open only for vaccinated people and members amid strict Covid-19 protocols. All citizens have been instructed to use face masks in public spaces throughout the province. There is a complete ban on opening of cinemas and contact sports (karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling). The order will remain in force till September 30, 2021.

Moreover, out of 18,245 corona tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 1,031 fresh virus cases and 21 fatalities were reported across the province taking the provincial tally of cases to 424,701 and death toll to 12,470.

As per breakup of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 213,833 cases and 4,908 deaths, Rawalpindi 37,417 cases and 1,979 deaths, Faisalabad 25,433 cases and 1,242 deaths, Multan 21,524 cases and 893 deaths, Gujrat 7,813 cases and 115 deaths, Gujranwala 10,030 cases and 571 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2,958 cases and 363 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7,875 cases and 290 deaths, Sargodha 10,455 cases and 331 deaths, D G Khan 4,923 cases and 190 deaths, Mianwali 2,807 cases and 131 deaths, Sheikhupura 4,716 cases and 154 deaths and Sialkot reported 8,566 cases and 246 deaths.

