Punjab governor says sending relief goods to Afghanistan

Recorder Report 23 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Announcing to provide food items and other goods worth Rs 100 million to the Afghan people, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that extending basic amenities to the people of Afghanistan is essential, as peace in Afghanistan will not only be beneficial for Pakistan and the region but also the whole world.

While addressing a news conference, here today, the governor maintained that the people of Afghanistan are currently facing many difficulties in terms of health and availability of food. It is moral responsibility of the entire world to go beyond political and personal interests and provide assistance to the Afghan people, he said.

We are sending relief goods to Afghanistan in collaboration with the Friends of Lahore- a group of philanthropists from the business community, he said. He urged the philanthropists from across Pakistan to deposit as many donations as possible in the accounts of Bait-ul-Salam so that we can support the Afghan people in this hour of need.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan’s policy regarding Afghanistan is clear; we neither want a government of our choice nor to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we have been working for the welfare of Afghan people, he added.

In response to a question, he said, if a single person in Afghanistan commits a heinous act, the whole of Afghanistan cannot be held responsible. There are people who are against peaceful bilateral terms between Pakistan and Afghanistan but we have to defeat such people through our actions so that we can stand with our Afghan brothers and sisters in the time of crisis, he added.

Moreover, the University of Management and Technology (UMT) will offer scholarships to 100 Afghan students and the University of Health Sciences will provide online training to Afghan doctors in various health sectors including the Coronavirus.

Maulana Abdul Sattar of Bait-ul-Salam, vice-chancellor of University of Health Sciences Dr Javed Akram, Friends of Lahore’s Mian Ahsan, Ibrahim Murad, Anwar A Khan, SM Pervaiz were present on the occasion.

