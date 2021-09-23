ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
Rs9bn sanctioned to provide health facilities in F’abad: minister

23 Sep 2021

FAISALABAD: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid has said that Rs 9 billion has been sanctioned for the provision of medicines and treatment to the patients in the government hospitals affiliated to Faisalabad Medical University and for the development of the hospitals out of which Rs.2 billion would be spent for medicines.

The medicine would be provided to patients through local purchase. She said this while talking to media after presiding over a syndicate meeting of Faisalabad Medical University during her visit to Faisalabad.

Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry, MPA Adil Pervez Gujjar and other members were also present. The provincial health minister said that apart from local medicine, expensive medicines would also be made available to the patients with the help of medicine funds.

She delegates appealed to the citizens not to allow water to accumulate anywhere in the houses and to be more careful during the rains because dengue session is on and danger of breeding of dengue larvae is generating.

The provincial minister said that every effort is being made to vaccinate 70% of the people of the province by the end of this year from corona while so far more than 40 million people have been vaccinated against corona virus so far. She said that although the intensity of forth wave of corona decreased but the implementation on corona sops should not be let down.

She said that health cards are providing to every family and the value for treatment has raised till one million and those who have not yet made an identity card should make it immediately so that they are not deprived of the health card facility. —PR

