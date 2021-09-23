ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Pakistan

Byco wins 18th Annual Environment Excellence Award 2021

23 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL), Pakistan’s largest oil refining company by capacity, has won the Environment Excellence Award at the 18th Annual Environment Excellence Awards held at a local hotel in Karachi.

The chief guest on the occasion was the provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering and Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah, who presented the Environment Excellence Award to Manager Byco Environment Health & Safety, Atif Waheed.

The National Forum for Environment & Health thoroughly assessed and examined Byco’s operations and facilities and the refinery was chosen as a special winner for meeting local and international standards of Environment Protection and Health Practices.

Azfar Saeed Baig, Vice President - Byco Petroleum Pakistan, said, “This recognition reassures our vision of being compliant with all relevant national and international environment and health protocols and procedures at all our facilities. We take pride in being at the forefront in supporting the challenging national environment and are committed to continue playing this key role.”-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

