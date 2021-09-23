Byco wins 18th Annual Environment Excellence Award 2021

KARACHI: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BPPL), Pakistan’s largest oil refining company by capacity, has won the Environment Excellence Award at the 18th Annual Environment Excellence Awards held at a local hotel in Karachi.

The chief guest on the occasion was the provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering and Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah, who presented the Environment Excellence Award to Manager Byco Environment Health & Safety, Atif Waheed.

The National Forum for Environment & Health thoroughly assessed and examined Byco’s operations and facilities and the refinery was chosen as a special winner for meeting local and international standards of Environment Protection and Health Practices.

Azfar Saeed Baig, Vice President - Byco Petroleum Pakistan, said, “This recognition reassures our vision of being compliant with all relevant national and international environment and health protocols and procedures at all our facilities. We take pride in being at the forefront in supporting the challenging national environment and are committed to continue playing this key role.”-PR

