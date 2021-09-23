ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei hits two-week low on caution before US Fed meet

Reuters 23 Sep 2021

TOKYO: The Nikkei hit a more than two-week low on Wednesday as investors looked ahead warily to the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, seeking more clues on when policymakers will wind down stimulus and lift interest rates.

The benchmark closed down 0.67% at 29,639.40, while the broader Topix slid 1.02% to end at 2,043.55, also the lowest since Sept. 6.

The Nikkei briefly changed course earlier in the day to trade higher after China Evergrande’s main unit, Hengda Real Estate Group, said it would pay some bond interest due on Thursday, allaying fears of an imminent collapse.

That still did not push the Nikkei above 30,000, after it lost that level on Tuesday, the start of a holiday-shortened week, according to Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

“That is because investor focus is on the Fed meeting... how the interest rate projections will look like and whether the Fed will start tapering before the end of the year,” he said.

The outcome of the Fed’s two-day meeting is scheduled at 1800 GMT with a news conference half an hour later.

Japanese markets will be closed for another holiday on Thursday.

Trading houses led the decline in Japanese equities, dropping 2.37%. Itochu was the worst performer among the Topix’s 30 core names, losing 4.08%, while Mitsui & Co slid 2.86%.

Machinery makers also fell, with Daikin Industries shedding 2.94%.

Mizuho Financial slipped 1.22% after a report that the regulator would oversee system management at the banking group following a series of technical failures.

Peer Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 1.42% after it said it would pull back from U.S. retail banking with the $8 billion sale of MUFG Union Bank.

Some heavyweight names were among the other top gainers. Start-up investor Soft Bank Group advanced 1.9% and Uniqlo clothing shop-owner Fast Retailing gained 1.78%. Nintendo rose 1.1%.

Federal Reserve Nikkei Nikkei rose US Fed meet

Comments

Comments are closed.

Nikkei hits two-week low on caution before US Fed meet

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

2023 election: Only delivery, performance will ensure success: PM

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories