Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Wednesday (September 22, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 22.09.2021 VALUE 22.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1246% PA 0.6254% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0975% PA 0.6525% PA For 12 months -0.0239% PA 0.8511% PA For 2 Years -0.0239% PA 1.3511% PA For 3 Years -0.0239% PA 1.6011% PA For 4 years -0.0239% PA 1.8511% PA For 5 years -0.0239% PA 1.9761% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 22.09.2021 VALUE 22.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.1781% PA 0.5719% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1373% PA 0.6128% PA For 12 Months 0.0116% PA 0.8866% PA For 2 Years 0.0116% PA 1.3866% PA For 3 Years 0.0116% PA 1.6366% PA For 4 years 0.0116% PA 1.8866% PA For 5 years 0.0116% PA 2.0116% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 22.09.2021 VALUE 22.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3099% PA 1.0599% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2896% PA 1.0396% PA For 12 Months 0.2451% PA 1.1201% PA For 2 Years 0.2451% PA 1.6201% PA For 3 Years 0.2451% PA 1.8701% PA For 4 years 0.2451% PA 2.1201% PA For 5 years 0.2451% PA 2.2451% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 22.09.2021 VALUE 22.09.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1690% PA 0.5810% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1893% PA 0.5607% PA For 12 Months 0.1860% PA 0.6890% PA For 2 Years 0.1860% PA 1.1890% PA For 3 Years 0.1860% PA 1.4390% PA For 4 Years 0.1860% PA 1.6890% PA For 5 years 0.1860% PA 1.8140% PA ========================================================

