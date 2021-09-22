ANL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.16%)
ASC 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-6.45%)
ASL 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.5%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
BYCO 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.79%)
FCCL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.39%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.21%)
FNEL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.98%)
GGGL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-7.25%)
GGL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-9.16%)
JSCL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.62%)
KAPCO 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.13%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.85%)
MDTL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-9.83%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 138.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.66 (-4.6%)
PACE 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-16.25%)
PAEL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-6.11%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.49%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.08%)
PRL 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.87%)
PTC 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.95%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-11.11%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.15%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 166.47 Decreased By ▼ -4.03 (-2.36%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.13%)
WTL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.09%)
BR100 4,749 Decreased By ▼ -109.5 (-2.25%)
BR30 22,963 Decreased By ▼ -901.98 (-3.78%)
KSE100 45,110 Decreased By ▼ -899.21 (-1.95%)
KSE30 17,850 Decreased By ▼ -328.76 (-1.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two Taliban among three killed in Jalalabad attack

  • The attack in Jalalabad city is the latest on Taliban targets in Nangarhar province, which for years was the main operating base of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan chapter
AFP Updated 22 Sep 2021

JALALABAD: Two Taliban fighters and a civilian were killed Wednesday by gunmen who attacked a checkpoint in eastern Afghanistan, security sources and witnesses said.

The attack in Jalalabad city is the latest on Taliban targets in Nangarhar province, which for years was the main operating base of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan chapter.

A security source and witnesses said unidentified gunmen in a rickshaw attacked a checkpoint in Ghawchak district of Jalalabad and killed two Taliban guards and a civilian bystander.

A Taliban official confirmed the attack, but said the dead were all civilians.

Three blasts kill at least two in Jalalabad

In another incident, local residents told AFP that two Taliban fighters were injured while trying to defuse an improvised explosive device in Jalalabad.

Further details were not immediately available.

Islamic State-Khorasan, the local branch of the militant group, claimed responsibility for several weekend attacks in Jalalabad that killed at least two people.

They were the first deadly blasts since the last US forces withdrew from Afghanistan on August 30.

IS-K also claimed responsibility for a bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport at the end of August.

Although both IS and the Taliban are hardline groups, they differ on the issues of religion and strategy, which has led to bloody fighting between the two.

Afghanistan Taliban fighters Jalalabad city Ghawchak district Taliban targets Nangarhar province

Comments

1000 characters

Two Taliban among three killed in Jalalabad attack

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, name new envoy

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

POS, electricity consumption by public: Law hasn’t stipulated any tax: FBR

Samsung Electronics setting up TV line-up plant in Karachi

CDWP recommends KCR at cost of Rs20.715bn to ECNEC

Removal of 17,000 employees: NA throws out PPP resolution

Discos tariffs: Rs2.07/unit rise sought for August

Pakistan receives another batch of SinoVac, Sinopharm vaccines

‘Pending’ claims: KE urges govt to release Rs180bn

SAPM Tabish quits govt

Read more stories