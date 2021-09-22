ANL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.16%)
Pakistan

Pilot killed as PAF jet crashes near Mardan

  • PAF spokesperson says aircraft was on a routine training mission when it crashed
BR Web Desk 22 Sep 2021

A pilot was killed after a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday morning, Aaj News reported.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the aircraft was on a routine training mission when it crashed.

The spokesperson further said that a board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the crash.

In August, a PAF aircraft had crashed near Attock, Punjab, during a routine training mission. No loss of life or property was reported and both pilots were safe.

PAF Pakistan Air Force pilot Mardan

Pilot killed as PAF jet crashes near Mardan

