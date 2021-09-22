ANL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.16%)
ASC 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-6.45%)
ASL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.36%)
BOP 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.61%)
BYCO 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.79%)
FCCL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
FFBL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.39%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.21%)
FNEL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-7.12%)
GGGL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-7.25%)
GGL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
HUMNL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.01%)
JSCL 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.62%)
KAPCO 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.13%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
MDTL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-9.83%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
NETSOL 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.85 (-4.73%)
PACE 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-16.25%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.03%)
POWER 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.08%)
PRL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.49%)
PTC 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.95%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-11.11%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.15%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 166.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.4%)
UNITY 32.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-5.1%)
WTL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.09%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By ▼ -110.48 (-2.27%)
BR30 22,966 Decreased By ▼ -899.02 (-3.77%)
KSE100 45,119 Decreased By ▼ -889.83 (-1.93%)
KSE30 17,857 Decreased By ▼ -321.63 (-1.77%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Salesforce rival Freshworks raises $1.03bn in US IPO, valued at $10.13bn

  • Freshworks priced 28.5 million shares at $36 per share, the company backed by Accel and Sequoia Capital said on Tuesday
Reuters 22 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: Business software firm Freshworks said it had priced its US initial public offering well above the target range to raise $1.03 billion, valuing the Salesforce.com rival at $10.13 billion as hybrid work fuels demand for its products.

Freshworks priced 28.5 million shares at $36 per share, the company backed by Accel and Sequoia Capital said on Tuesday. It had earlier expected to raise $969 million at the top end of its increased price range of $32 to $34 per share.

San Mateo, California-based Freshworks joins a number of big names from the enterprise software business that have taken advantage of red-hot US capital markets over the past 18 months.

Most software IPOs during that period have been well-received by investors who see room for growth in the sector even after the pandemic, as the adoption of hybrid work models by companies across the world drive up demand for enterprise software products.

Founded in Chennai, India, in 2010, Freshworks helps businesses with customer management, offering products including a messaging platform, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot for customer support and call-center solutions that promise shorter wait times.

Freshworks shares are scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday under the symbol "FRSH".

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

California Business software Accel

Comments

1000 characters

Salesforce rival Freshworks raises $1.03bn in US IPO, valued at $10.13bn

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, name new envoy

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

POS, electricity consumption by public: Law hasn’t stipulated any tax: FBR

Samsung Electronics setting up TV line-up plant in Karachi

CDWP recommends KCR at cost of Rs20.715bn to ECNEC

Removal of 17,000 employees: NA throws out PPP resolution

Discos tariffs: Rs2.07/unit rise sought for August

Pakistan receives another batch of SinoVac, Sinopharm vaccines

‘Pending’ claims: KE urges govt to release Rs180bn

SAPM Tabish quits govt

Read more stories