ANL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.92%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.54%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FFBL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-5.8%)
FNEL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.8%)
GGGL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.72%)
GGL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.08%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.82%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.37%)
KAPCO 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
MDTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.12%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
NETSOL 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -5.44 (-3.76%)
PACE 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-13.07%)
PAEL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-4.29%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.69%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-9.26%)
SNGP 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
TELE 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-5.18%)
TRG 167.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.99%)
UNITY 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.95%)
WTL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.44%)
BR100 4,787 Decreased By ▼ -70.85 (-1.46%)
BR30 23,297 Decreased By ▼ -567.98 (-2.38%)
KSE100 45,382 Decreased By ▼ -627.11 (-1.36%)
KSE30 17,899 Decreased By ▼ -279.49 (-1.54%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
CBOT wheat may fall into $6.73-$6.81 range

  • The current fall is presumed to be riding on a wave c, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from $7.33-1/4
Reuters 22 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT December wheat is expected to break a support at $6.87-3/4 per bushel and fall into $6.73-$6.81 range.

The current fall is presumed to be riding on a wave c, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from $7.33-1/4.

This wave is expected to travel into a range of $6.59-3/4 to $6.81.

Resistance is at $6.94-1/2, a break above which could lead to a gain to $7.02-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

