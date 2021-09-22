CBOT wheat may fall into $6.73-$6.81 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT December wheat is expected to break a support at $6.87-3/4 per bushel and fall into $6.73-$6.81 range.

The current fall is presumed to be riding on a wave c, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from $7.33-1/4.

This wave is expected to travel into a range of $6.59-3/4 to $6.81.

Resistance is at $6.94-1/2, a break above which could lead to a gain to $7.02-1/2.

