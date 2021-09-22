ANL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-6.58%)
ASL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
BYCO 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.26%)
FCCL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
FFBL 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.73%)
FFL 15.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.5%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.29%)
GGGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-5.75%)
GGL 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-3.92%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.12%)
KAPCO 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.42%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 139.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-4.04%)
PACE 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-14.57%)
PAEL 28.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-4.89%)
PIBTL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.4%)
POWER 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
PRL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.19%)
PTC 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.41%)
SNGP 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 20.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.73%)
TRG 166.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.62 (-2.12%)
UNITY 32.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.16%)
WTL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.44%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -82.35 (-1.7%)
BR30 23,190 Decreased By ▼ -675.27 (-2.83%)
KSE100 45,317 Decreased By ▼ -691.81 (-1.5%)
KSE30 17,889 Decreased By ▼ -289.79 (-1.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Australia says trade pact would benefit EU in Indo-Pacific amid submarine deal fallout

  • The cancellation has angered France, which accused both Australia and the United States of stabbing it in the back, and it recalled its ambassadors from both Canberra and Washington
Reuters 22 Sep 2021

CANBERRA: An Australian-EU trade deal would be mutually beneficial and allow EU members a greater presence in the Indo-Pacific, said Australia's trade minister, as Canberra tries to repair ties with Paris after the scrapping of a $40 billion submarine deal.

Australia last week cancelled a deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines and will instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership with those two countries.

The cancellation has angered France, which accused both Australia and the United States of stabbing it in the back, and it recalled its ambassadors from both Canberra and Washington.

In solidarity with France, EU lawmakers have publicly questioned whether a trade deal with Australia could be possible.

Australia's Minister for Trade Dan Tehan on Wednesday urged the EU to progress ahead with a trade deal.

"The Australia-EU FTA is in the best interests of all parties," Tehan said in a speech in Canberra.

"The EU will use it as a way to strengthen its engagement with the Indo-Pacific because they realise that the region carries the economic weight of the world."

Australia and the EU are set to hold the next round of talks on a trade deal on Oct 12.

Australia expects those talks to go ahead, though the depth of anger was on stark display in New York at the United Nations when a senior EU lawmaker dispelled with normal pleasantries when speaking to Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday.

"For us transparency and loyalty are fundamental principles in order to build stronger partnerships and stronger alliances," European Council President Charles Michel told Morrison in a bilateral meeting in New York on Tuesday.

Morrison is in the United States to attend the quadrilateral security dialogue, made up of India, Japan, the United States and Australia - which convenes later this week.

He met with US President Joe Biden in New York but Morrison said he would not be able to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

