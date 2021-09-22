ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
Sindh reports 6 new Covid-19 deaths, 810 fresh cases

Recorder Report 22 Sep 2021

KARACHI: As many as 6 more patients of Corona virus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,295 and 810 new cases emerged when 15,114 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday. He added that 6 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,295 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. Shah said that 15,114 samples were tested which detected 810 cases that constituted 5.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,893,929 tests have been conducted against which 451,544 cases were diagnosed, of them 92 percent or 414,979 patients have recovered, including 709 overnight. The CM said that currently 29,270 patients were under treatment; of them 28,619 were in home isolation, 38 at isolation centers and 613 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 556 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 810 new cases, 404 have been detected from Karachi, including 136 from East, 117 Central, 73 South, Korangi and West 30 each and 18 Malir. Hyderabad has 86, Sanghar 47, Jamshoro 36, Tando Allahyar 27, Dadu 26, Nausheroferoze 24, Tharparkar 22, Badin and Matiari 21 each.

