KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 21, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 168.51 168.35 168.15 167.72 167.38 166.87 166.47 EUR 197.73 197.61 197.49 197.10 196.91 196.42 196.07 GBP 230.29 230.08 229.81 229.22 228.84 228.13 227.57 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021