Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
22 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 21, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 168.51 168.35 168.15 167.72 167.38 166.87 166.47
EUR 197.73 197.61 197.49 197.10 196.91 196.42 196.07
GBP 230.29 230.08 229.81 229.22 228.84 228.13 227.57
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
