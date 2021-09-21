ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Treasuries steady as investors await possible taper hint from Fed meeting

Reuters 21 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: US Treasury yields were steady on Tuesday as investors took in stride an equity market sell-off and rebound, waiting for the end of this week's Federal Reserve meeting that may shed light on when its massive purchase of government debt begins to ease.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 0.8 basis points to 1.318% in morning trade.

Stocks on Wall Street opened higher as investors put aside concerns about a potential collapse of property developer China Evergrande Group and the impact its $305 billion in obligations could cause to the Chinese economy and financial markets.

Analysts played down the threat of Evergrande's troubles even as Beijing showed no signs it would intervene to stem any domino effects the company's troubles may spawn.

The start of the Fed's two-day policy-setting meeting was of greater concern as analyst await any signal regarding when the US central bank will begin tapering its asset purchases.

"The pace of reductions dictates to some degree the timing of the first Fed rate hike," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Capital Management. "Markets have essentially priced in a $10 billion-a-month pace of reduction."

A $5 billion-a-month reduction in bond purchase would further delay expectations of the Fed's first rate hike, while a $15 billion-a-month reduction would pull forward expectations of a first rate hike, LeBas said.

US Treasury issued new licence to ease flow of aid in Afghanistan

A steady reduction, spread out over several quarters, would likely minimize any disruption to the financial markets.

The Fed is likely to indicate the initiation of tapering in November at a rate that will be firmly set so as to eliminate purchases by mid-2022, said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management, in a note.

The Treasury plans to sell $24 billion of 20-year bonds in an auction and announce results after 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT).

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 110.4 basis points.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 0.6 basis points at 0.210%.

The breakeven rate on five-year US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.473%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.305%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.31% a year for the next decade.

US Treasury

Comments

1000 characters

Treasuries steady as investors await possible taper hint from Fed meeting

NAB decides to sell Nawaz Sharif's properties in Avenfield reference

To gain recognition, Taliban must be receptive to international opinion: Qureshi

Taliban says girls to return to school 'soon as possible'

KSE-100 ends 519 points lower after final-hour carnage

Tabish Gauhar resigns as SAPM on Power and Petroleum

Pakistan safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports: COAS

NCOC eases restrictions in Punjab, KPK

Karachi emerges among least safe major cities in the world: EIU report

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

Pakistan contemplates legal action after England, New Zealand teams' withdrawal

Read more stories