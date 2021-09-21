Spot gold may retest support at $1,744

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,744 per ounce, a break below could cause a fall into the $1,724-$1,736 range.

The fall from the Sept. 3 high of $1,833.80 adopted a five-wave mode. The metal is riding on a powerful wave (3), which is expected to extend to $1,724, as it has travelled briefly below the 123.6% of projection level of $1,744.

Resistance is at $1,768, a break above could lead to a gain to $1,776.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.