NY coffee may fall into $1.7810-$1.8035 range
21 Sep 2021
SINGAPORE: New York December coffee may fall into a range of $1.7810-$1.8035 per lb, driven by a wave C.
This wave started at $1.8985, it is capable of travelling into $1.7080-$1.7810 range. An immediate target will be at $1.8035.
A rise above $1.8310 could signal the break below $1.8255 was false, a bullish target of $1.8535 will be established accordingly.
