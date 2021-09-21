NY coffee may fall into $1.7810-$1.8035 range

SINGAPORE: New York December coffee may fall into a range of $1.7810-$1.8035 per lb, driven by a wave C.

This wave started at $1.8985, it is capable of travelling into $1.7080-$1.7810 range. An immediate target will be at $1.8035.

A rise above $1.8310 could signal the break below $1.8255 was false, a bullish target of $1.8535 will be established accordingly.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.