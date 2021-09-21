ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
ASL 22.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.21%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
BYCO 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
FCCL 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.4%)
FFBL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
FFL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
FNEL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.92%)
GGGL 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
GGL 41.79 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.43%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.27%)
JSCL 21.06 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.49%)
KAPCO 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.37%)
NETSOL 152.71 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.87%)
PACE 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.09%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
POWER 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.15%)
PRL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
PTC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.51%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.3%)
TELE 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.57%)
TRG 176.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 13.75 (0.28%)
BR30 24,479 Increased By ▲ 55.92 (0.23%)
KSE100 46,599 Increased By ▲ 70.75 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,451 Increased By ▲ 29.16 (0.16%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY coffee may fall into $1.7810-$1.8035 range

  • This wave started at $1.8985, it is capable of travelling into $1.7080-$1.7810 range
Reuters 21 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: New York December coffee may fall into a range of $1.7810-$1.8035 per lb, driven by a wave C.

This wave started at $1.8985, it is capable of travelling into $1.7080-$1.7810 range. An immediate target will be at $1.8035.

A rise above $1.8310 could signal the break below $1.8255 was false, a bullish target of $1.8535 will be established accordingly.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Coffee cocao

Comments

1000 characters

NY coffee may fall into $1.7810-$1.8035 range

Tarin bemoans ‘NAB fear’ hindrance

Fitch Solutions sees Pakistan's real GDP growth at 4.2pc in FY22

Pakistan contemplates legal action after England, New Zealand teams' withdrawal

Taliban says girls to return to school 'soon as possible'

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

Experts say interest-rate hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

Karachi emerges among least safe major cities in the world: EIU report

Freight, container detention charges for ATT goods: SBP defers submission of proceeds realization certificate

Privatisation of Heavy Electrical Complex: PC may fix Rs81.06 as reserve price per share

CAD, inflation: Interest rate hiked by 25 bps to 7.25pc

Read more stories