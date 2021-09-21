ANL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.11%)
ASC 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.01%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.38%)
BYCO 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
FCCL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
FFBL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.84%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GGL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.82%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
JSCL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.95%)
KAPCO 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.82%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.37%)
NETSOL 152.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.5%)
PACE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
PAEL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
PRL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PTC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.92%)
SNGP 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.48%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.8%)
UNITY 35.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.21%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,957 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-0.07%)
BR30 24,332 Decreased By ▼ -91.62 (-0.38%)
KSE100 46,515 Decreased By ▼ -13.32 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,414 Decreased By ▼ -8.13 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japanese finance minister says meeting budget target may take more time

  • A winner of the race is effectively assured to become a new prime minister given the ruling bloc's majority in the powerful lower house of parliament
Reuters 21 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japan may need more time to meet its budget target of achieving a primary balance surplus by fiscal 2025, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday, while stopping short of abandoning the elusive target.

Some contenders in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race have been cautious about the primary balance goal given uncertainty over the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

A winner of the race is effectively assured to become a new prime minister given the ruling bloc's majority in the powerful lower house of parliament.

"It's true that we are facing a situation where more time may be needed to achieve the primary balance target," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting. He declined to comment on remarks by the contenders running in the LDP race.

On the other hand, Japan's tax revenue has grown despite the pandemic's impact on a fragile economy, making it hard to foresee the fiscal outlook, Aso said.

He said he had no idea how much more fiscal spending the coronavirus may require.

"It's important to strike a right balance between revenue and expenditure," he said.

The primary budget balance, which excludes new bond sales and debt servicing, serves as a barometer to determine whether Japan can finance its expenditures with tax revenue without resorting to new borrowing.

Japan has pushed back the primary balance target several times in the past due to rounds of heavy fiscal stimulus it has rolled out to weather economic downturns.

Many private-sector analysts see the fiscal 2025 target as difficult, if not impossible, to meet.

The government's own projections suggested in July the expected timing for achieving a primary balance surplus would be 2027 - two years earlier than the previous estimates due to a surprise rise in tax revenue.

Japan's finance minister Liberal Democratic Party Taro Aso

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese finance minister says meeting budget target may take more time

Fitch Solutions sees Pakistan's real GDP growth at 4.2pc in FY22

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

CAD, inflation: Interest rate hiked by 25 bps to 7.25pc

Experts say interest-rate hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

GST on petrol maintained at 10.54pc

Freight, container detention charges for ATT goods: SBP defers submission of proceeds realization certificate

Privatisation of Heavy Electrical Complex: PC may fix Rs81.06 as reserve price per share

Notices issued to govts for not implementing SC verdicts on Urdu, Punjabi

FPCCI urges govt to hold ordinance in abeyance

IHC upholds legality of Competition Act, CCP

Read more stories