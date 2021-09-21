ANL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.11%)
ASC 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.01%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.38%)
BYCO 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
FCCL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
FFBL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.84%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GGL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.82%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.13%)
JSCL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.95%)
KAPCO 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.82%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.37%)
NETSOL 152.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.5%)
PACE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
PAEL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
PRL 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
PTC 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.92%)
SNGP 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.48%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.8%)
UNITY 35.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.21%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,957 Decreased By ▼ -3.33 (-0.07%)
BR30 24,332 Decreased By ▼ -91.62 (-0.38%)
KSE100 46,515 Decreased By ▼ -13.32 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,414 Decreased By ▼ -8.13 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold edges lower on Fed meeting jitters; Evergrande woes limit losses

  • Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,762.08 per ounce by 0340 GMT
Reuters 21 Sep 2021

Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, as cautious investors braced for the US Federal Reserve's guidance for tapering and interest rate hikes, while risk-off sentiment stoked by China Evergrande's debt woes limited declines in the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,762.08 per ounce by 0340 GMT.

Prices recovered from a more than one-month low of $1,741.86 on Monday as concerns over the fallout from property developer Evergrande's solvency issues spooked stock markets worldwide and drove investors to safe-haven assets.

US gold futures were flat at $1,763.70.

Bullion is considered as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely to result from the widespread stimulus. A hawkish move by the Fed would diminish gold's appeal, while an eventual interest rate hike would also raise the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing asset.

"In the short term, we might see a little bit more upside in gold on the basis that the growth outlook is being reassessed due to the potential knock-on effects of Evergrande situation on China's growth," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

"But in the longer term, they're still skewed to the downside because we're going to continue to see the Fed wanting to push towards normalizing monetary policy, which typically is not a good environment for gold."

The Fed is likely to provide an outlook on how soon and how often they think the economy will need interest rate rises over the next three years at their policy meeting on Wednesday.

On the technicals front, spot gold may retest a support at $1,744, a break below could cause a fall into the $1,724-$1,736 range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver edged up 0.1% to $22.27 per ounce.

Palladium rose 0.5% to $1,895.82, after slumping to its lowest level since June 2020 on Monday. Platinum gained 0.7% to $917.12.

Gold Prices bullion gold us

Comments

1000 characters

Gold edges lower on Fed meeting jitters; Evergrande woes limit losses

Fitch Solutions sees Pakistan's real GDP growth at 4.2pc in FY22

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

CAD, inflation: Interest rate hiked by 25 bps to 7.25pc

Experts say interest-rate hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

GST on petrol maintained at 10.54pc

Freight, container detention charges for ATT goods: SBP defers submission of proceeds realization certificate

Privatisation of Heavy Electrical Complex: PC may fix Rs81.06 as reserve price per share

Notices issued to govts for not implementing SC verdicts on Urdu, Punjabi

FPCCI urges govt to hold ordinance in abeyance

IHC upholds legality of Competition Act, CCP

Read more stories