ANL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
ASC 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.01%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
BYCO 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
FCCL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
FFBL 24.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.88%)
FFL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 21.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
GGL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.46%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
JSCL 20.98 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.1%)
KAPCO 37.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.41%)
MDTL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.24%)
NETSOL 152.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.5%)
PACE 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
PAEL 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
PRL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
PTC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.92%)
SNGP 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.98%)
TRG 175.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.69%)
UNITY 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.12%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 4,956 Decreased By ▼ -4.22 (-0.09%)
BR30 24,323 Decreased By ▼ -99.94 (-0.41%)
KSE100 46,522 Decreased By ▼ -5.79 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,418 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JPMorgan takes on British rivals with launch of digital bank Chase

  • The launch marks the first foray into retail banking outside North America by one of the United States' most dominant lenders
Reuters 21 Sep 2021

LONDON: JPMorgan is challenging British rivals on their home turf with the launch on Tuesday of its long-awaited digital retail bank, Chase, as part of what the US lender hopes will be a global expansion.

The launch marks the first foray into retail banking outside North America by one of the United States' most dominant lenders, heaping pressure on British incumbents such as Lloyds , Barclays, NatWest and HSBC which are already battling low interest rates and upstart digital rivals.

"We have been watching in which markets customers are really ready to do their banking primarily through digital channels, and the UK frankly leads the way in this respect" said Sanoke Viswanathan, chief executive of the new Chase bank venture.

Coding platform GitLab reveals surge in growth in US IPO filing

The venture, if successful, could see the US bank expand into continental Europe and then globally, he said.

"This is a business that we are building not just for the UK but hopefully for the rest of the world, and there is a great confluence of talent here across the different product functions, so it's a great place to build a global headquarters for this new business," he said.

JPMorgan will tempt customers to sign up for the fee-free accounts with introductory offers, including 1% cashback on debit card spending and 5% interest on small change rounded up from their purchases and set aside in a separate savings pot.

"With a strong technology platform, significant financial resources and a global brand name, JPMorgan could be a serious player in the UK retail banking space," Nic Ziegelasch, Analyst at broker Killik & Co said.

The Wall Street giant enters a competitive British market with razor-thin margins caused by low central bank interest rates and a tradition of free current accounts, as opposed to most global markets where customers pay for even basic services.

"The market structure in the UK is such that you have to generate economies of scale, there are profits to be made but if you are subscale or have a high cost infrastructure you're not going to make it work," Viswanathan said.

JPMorgan is following US rival Goldman Sachs, which scooped up billions of pounds in deposits when it launched its Marcus digital bank in Britain in 2018 with a then-market-beating interest rate of 1.5% on savings.

It will also compete with digital-only banks such as Monzo, which has attracted around 5 million customers with its signature coral pink cards and user-friendly app, but struggled to turn that into steady profits.

The bank has already hired some 500 staff in Britain, Viswanathan said, and will add more as it builds up its customer support teams.

HSBC JPMorgan North America Barclays

Comments

1000 characters

JPMorgan takes on British rivals with launch of digital bank Chase

Fitch Solutions sees Pakistan's real GDP growth at 4.2pc in FY22

‘Govt increased average power tariff by over 40pc in 3 years’

CAD, inflation: Interest rate hiked by 25 bps to 7.25pc

Experts say interest-rate hike aimed at ‘appeasing’ IMF

GST on petrol maintained at 10.54pc

Freight, container detention charges for ATT goods: SBP defers submission of proceeds realization certificate

Privatisation of Heavy Electrical Complex: PC may fix Rs81.06 as reserve price per share

Notices issued to govts for not implementing SC verdicts on Urdu, Punjabi

FPCCI urges govt to hold ordinance in abeyance

IHC upholds legality of Competition Act, CCP

Read more stories