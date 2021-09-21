ANL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2%)
GST on petrol maintained at 10.54pc

Recorder Report Updated 21 Sep 2021

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has maintained sales tax rate of 10.54 percent on petrol from September 18, 2021.

The FBR has issued an SRO1225(I)/2021 to amend SRO57(I)/2016, here on Monday.

In August 2021, the sales tax rate on petrol was 10.54 percent, which has been maintained in September. According to the notification, the sales tax rate on high-speed diesel has been reduced from 17 percent to 11.64 percent. The sales tax on kerosene has been maintained at 6.70 percent, whereas, the sales tax on light diesel oil would remain at 0.20 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

