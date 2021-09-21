ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
Sep 21, 2021
TTP commander killed in North Wazrisitan

INP 21 Sep 2021

RAWALPINDI: A Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

"Security Forces conducted IBO in Mir Ali North Waziristan. During the IBO, TTP terrorist commander Safiullah was killed," the military's media wing said.

Safiullah belonged to Mir Ali and was involved in the killing of four women of an NGO in February 2021 and the target killing of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) engineers in November 2020.

In February this year, masked terrorists shot dead four women vocational trainers and injured their driver near Mirali in North Waziristan tribal district in a brazen daylight attack.

Local Police had said a vehicle carrying five women was driving through a village near Mirali when the gunmen opened fire on it, killing four of them on the spot.

