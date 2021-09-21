IBA, Getz Pharma establish endowment fund to aid deserving students

KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi and leading pharmaceutical company Getz Pharma (Pvt) Ltd, have partnered to establish Getz Pharma Endowment Fund.

The initiative aims to advance the institute's financial assistance programme for its deserving students selected from across the country. Through this partnership, Getz Pharma will financially support students chosen from the National Talent Hunt Programme (NTHP) at IBA Karachi.

IBA runs its flagship National Talent Hunt Programme (NTHP), under which it enrolls competent students on merit from underprivileged areas and offers them scholarships. Getz Pharma is setting up an endowment scholarship worth Rs30 million at the institute to support students from its NTHP. Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr S Akbar Zaidi and Managing Director and CEO Getz Pharma, Khalid Mahmood signed the agreement at the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi.

On this momentous occasion, Managing Director and CEO, Getz Pharma, Khalid, said, "IBA is very dear to my heart. Being a public sector institution, its performance and contribution towards the educational landscape of the country in comparison to other public sector institutions have remained commendable for the past many years."

