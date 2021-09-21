ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Opinion

France vents over submarines but alone on world stage

Valerie Leroux | Francesco Fontemaggi 21 Sep 2021

Choosing a full-fledged confrontation with the United States due to the loss of a mega-contract for submarines for Australia, France is making a risky bet and other nations are not rushing to its defense.

After Australia renounced its deal for conventional submarines in favor of US nuclear-powered ones, France took the extraordinary step of pulling its ambassadors from both Washington and Canberra for consultations.

Bertrand Badie, an international relations professor at the Sciences Po institute in Paris, said France had put itself in a position where it can only appear to be backing down or losing face once its ambassador returns to the United States, its historic ally.

“When you get into a crisis like this, you better know where the exit is,” he said.

Australia said it decided that nuclear submarines were a better choice to ensure its maritime edge as it announced a new three-way alliance with the United States and Britain widely seen as aimed at China — whose rise has been the overriding priority of US President Joe Biden’s administration. French President Emmanuel Macron, who has stayed subdued publicly, is set to speak to Biden in the coming days.

But Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has used language rarely used among friendly nations, alleging “lying” and “duplicity” and saying France was “stabbed in the back” by Australia.

He so far has no meeting scheduled on the sidelines of this week’s UN General Assembly in New York with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, himself a French speaker known for his love of Europe. With a contract worth Aus$50 billion ($36.5 billion, 31 billion euros) on its signing in 2016, the French anger may show the country’s powerful defense industry that political leaders are pressing their case.

But the diplomatic impact is less certain, with France appearing isolated at the start of the UN General Assembly. Fellow EU power Germany, which holds elections next Sunday, is hardly eager to get involved. The government simply said it took note of the dispute.

Celia Belin, an expert on transatlantic relations at the Brookings Institution, said that France could rally fellow European nations around shared perceptions that the Biden administration is lacking a Europe strategy. “France needs to share this assessment with European allies and put it on the table with the Americans to find solutions,” she said. While most European nations rejoiced at seeing Biden defeat the divisive Donald Trump, Biden also triggered criticism from European allies over his determined withdrawal from Afghanistan, which led to a swift Taliban victory after a 20-year NATO-backed war.

Another sore point is the continued Covid-19 ban on most Europeans from traveling to the United States, even as the European Union — spurred by nations depending on tourism — relaxed entrance requirements for Americans.

Max Bergmann, a former State Department official now at the left-leaning Center for American Progress, said Biden needed to take “bold steps to repair relations with France to prevent this from spiraling.” He said Biden could invite Macron to the White House, embrace the French leader’s vision of a European defense capacity and move to end the travel ban. “The danger is that this incident poisons the well and upends transatlantic cooperation on all sorts of critical areas from NATO, tech and trade cooperation and developing a unified approach to China and Russia,” he said, while saying that the alliance benefited Australia’s security.

Biden also earlier annoyed Eastern Europeans by waiving most sanctions on Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline between Russia and Germany that critics say will let Moscow exert new pressure on smaller nations it can bypass.—AFP

