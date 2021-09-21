Barrister Faisal made NAB prosecutor

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry's brother Barrister Fasial Chaudhry has been appointed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor. Sources said that a notification has been issued regarding appointment of Fasial as prosecutor NAB, Rawalpindi.

Faisal will pursue NAB's important cases in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as well as corruption cases in Accountability Courts in Islamabad including fake bank accounts cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others, they said.

