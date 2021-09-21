Govt trying to turn Islamabad into a fully-vaccinated city: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has that the government is trying to make Islamabad a fully vaccinated city.

While briefing the media persons about the efficiency of mobile vaccination teams after inaugurating the community vaccination centre in the Tarlai Health Center of the federal capital here on Monday, Dr Sultan said that "we are working on making Islamabad a 100 percent vaccinated city, where every citizen and resident is fully vaccinated".

He said that the centre was set up to monitor the services being offered to the citizens including Covid-19 vaccination. Sultan also received a briefing on the Covid-19 vaccine situation and asked the citizens to vaccinate themselves against the coronavirus.

The SAPM expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and available facilities for incoming citizens for corona vaccination. He assured further improvements in vaccination centres to properly serve the citizens. He said that keeping in view the interest of citizens for Covid vaccination, the government has increased the staff and the number of centres.

He assured that the government will ensure the implementation of its health reform agenda to make positive changes in hospitals. Sultan urged the health staff to properly serve the patients at the centre. He said that to accomplish this goal, the government needs to bring the mobile vaccination teams into optimum utilisation because there are some people who do not want to get out or it was not easy to reach them.

He said there are poor people or people who do not have enough resources that they can afford to take some time off from work to go and get vaccinated. "Under these circumstances, instead of waiting for them to come and get vaccinated, we take the vaccination facility to them," said Dr Sultan.

He said that establishing a community vaccination unit is a revolutionary step by the health department. While giving details of the mobile vaccination teams, the PM's aide said that it would be a four-member team, including a driver.

"There is a person who vaccinates, a doctor, and a female health worker for the facilitation of people according to their requirements and answer their question," said Dr Sultan. According to Dr Sultan, the benefit of mobile vaccination teams is that they will help in fully vaccinating the city, which will make the contagion difficult to spread.

"Once that goal is accomplished, we will be able to say that we can get rid of wearing face masks and other restrictions," he said and appealed to the people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. "First, the vaccine itself is effective and second, the government has procured it for the people," said Dr Sultan, adding that the people who have taken the first dose must get the second without any delay.

He particularly advised that pregnant and breastfeeding mothers should get vaccinated too and assured that the vaccine is totally safe for them. Speaking about a possible dengue outbreak in Islamabad, he said that people should not let the rainwater be collected at any spot as it serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, adding that the government was ready to deal with any situation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Monday reported 2,167 Covid-19 cases and 40 coronavirus deaths following which the cases tally has reached 1,226,008 and death toll is at 27,246 since the pandemic outbreak in February 2020.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC),Covid-19-related data released here, the country over the past 24 hours also reported 2,312 recoveries, taking the total recoveries toll to 1,135,038 since the start of the coronavirus. After the 2,312 fresh recoveries the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the country has dropped to 63,724.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021