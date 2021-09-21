EVM-based polls to build voters’ trust: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the elections through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) would prove helpful in increasing the voters’ confidence and reducing complaints about the process.

In a tweet, he shared data of EVM elections held in the Philippines that showed higher percentage of voters reposing confidence in the drill and lesser number of incidents related to complaints and violence.

“Very important data on the history of EVM elections in the Philippines, Increasing voter confidence, phenomenal reductions in election petitions, murders and violence,” he wrote.