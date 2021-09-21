ANL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.81%)
ASC 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
ASL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.79%)
FCCL 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
FFBL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
FNEL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.02%)
GGGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
GGL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.4%)
KAPCO 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
MDTL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 36.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 151.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.24%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
PAEL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
POWER 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.88%)
PTC 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.4%)
SNGP 44.67 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
TELE 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.63%)
TRG 174.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.63%)
UNITY 35.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.66%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,961 Decreased By ▼ -18.06 (-0.36%)
BR30 24,423 Decreased By ▼ -37.02 (-0.15%)
KSE100 46,528 Decreased By ▼ -107.87 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,422 Decreased By ▼ -58.36 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,246
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,226,008
2,16724hr
4.22% positivity
Sindh
450,787
Punjab
422,790
Balochistan
32,769
Islamabad
104,242
KPK
171,388
Divestment of PRCL shares: PC completely ready to approve 3 pricing options

Mushtaq Ghumman 21 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission (PC) Board is all set to approve three pricing options for divestment of 20 per cent share of Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited (PRCL), sources close to Commerce Advisor told Business Recorder.

The PC Board which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday (today) will approve share price ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 24.12 per share.

Sharing the details, sources said, pursuant to decision of Privatisation Commission (PC) Board of August 26, 2019 the Next Capital Limited was appointed as Consultant to the issue, Habib Bank Limited (book runner) and Haidermota & Co (legal sub-contractor as Financial Advisors for the divestment of up to 20 per cent shares of Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited (PRCL) held by the Government of Pakistan (GoP).

The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) on August 1, 2020 approved the transaction structure for divestment of up to 20 per cent share of PRCL. The CCoP decision was ratified by the Federal Cabinet on September 01, 2020. The Offer For Sale Document (OFSD) has been approved by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE) for publication purpose which has also been approved by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) subject to payment of prescribed fee.

The FA conducted entire process of share price valuation, including PRCL’s historical performance (three months, six months, nine months and 12 months) as compared to its peers. Further, its valuation methods, including peer multiplies, precedent transactions, discounted cash flow and dividend discount model were also considered with the prime focus on domestic comparables, precedent SPOs conducted by GoP and dividend yield and alternate model of market conditions.

In light of the valuation analysis, investment theme and other market-based factors, FA has proposed a Floor Price of Rs 20 / share.

After deliberations the Transaction Committee during the meeting held a few days ago, approved to present following pricing options to the PC Board for consideration: (i) Rs 20/ share based on domestic comparables, precedent SPOs by dividend yields and market conditions ;(ii) Rs 22/ share based on discount factor of 8.78 per cent to the prevailing three months value weighted average price of PRCL (as of September 14, 2021, (Rs 24.12/ share); and (iii) Rs 24/ share subject to GoP commitment of declaring dividends of Profits After Tax (PAT) for the next three consecutive years.

The Board also accorded approval for hiring financial advisor of Sindh Engineering Limited (SEL), besides discussing implementation status of decisions of previous Board meetings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PC Privatisation Commission PRCL shares 3 pricing options Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited

