Bill buying rates per unit of currency
21 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Saturday (September 18, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 167.93 167.79 167.57 167.17 166.85 166.30 165.93
EUR 196.72 196.61 196.48 196.11 195.95 195.41 195.08
GBP 230.23 230.04 229.75 229.20 228.84 228.08 227.55
===========================================================================
