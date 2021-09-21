KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Saturday (September 18, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 167.93 167.79 167.57 167.17 166.85 166.30 165.93 EUR 196.72 196.61 196.48 196.11 195.95 195.41 195.08 GBP 230.23 230.04 229.75 229.20 228.84 228.08 227.55 ===========================================================================

