India to start home season with New Zealand series

NEW DELHI: New Zealand will return to the sub-continent in November to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two test matches in India, two months after abandoning their tour of Pakistan over safety concerns.

The series against New Zealand will kick-start India's 2021-22 home season which includes four tests, three one-dayers and 14 Twenty20 Internationals, the Indian cricket board said in a statement on Monday.

New Zealand called off their limited-overs tour of Pakistan minutes before the opening fixture in Rawalpindi on Friday following a security alert from their government.

India could not host the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) or the Twenty20 World Cup because of the COVID-19 surge in the country this year.

Black Caps arrive in Dubai abandoning Pakistan tour

Both tournaments have been shifted to the United Arab Emirates, with Oman also hosting some T20 World Cup matches.

West Indies will arrive in India in February to play six limited-overs matches, followed by Sri Lanka who will face their hosts in two tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.

South Africa will tour India in June to play six Twenty20 matches.