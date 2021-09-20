LME copper may test support at $9,056

SINGAPORE: LME copper may test a support at $9,056 a tonne, a break below which could cause a fall to $8,851.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $9,924. This wave was disrupted by a support at $8,851, its 61.8% projection level. Three small waves make up the wave C.

The third wave, the wave c is unfolding. It is expected to travel below the bottom of the wave a at $8,740.

Resistance is at $9,261, a break above which could lead to a gain to $9,514.

