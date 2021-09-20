ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
PACF donates 300 tons of edibles, drugs to Afghanistan

Recorder Report 20 Sep 2021

PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) donated 300 tons food items and medicines to Afghanistan at Torkham on Sunday. In this connection a simple gathering was organized here at Torkham border that was attended by chairman of the PACF Habibullah Khan, Afghan representative Mulvi Mubarez besides administrative and security officials.

Speaking on the occasion Habibullah Khan said that as a goodwill gesture, the edibles and medicines have been gifted to the Afghanis. Drought in most areas in Afghanistan has suffered cultivation and problem of scarcity of food has already risen; therefore, they supplied food commodities beside necessary medicines to assist the Afghan government over the matter, he remarked.

He pledged that Pakistan will continue his support to Afghanistan in time of need. The Afghan official Mulvi Mubarez thanked the PACF for its generous help. At the end the package comprised 190 tons flour, 11 tons cooking oil, 31 tons rice, 65 tons sugar, 03 tons pulses and02 tons of medicines loaded in 17 trucks were handed over to the Afghanistan representative.

