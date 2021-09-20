FO refutes reports claiming Afridi was stopped at JFK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar on Sunday refuted reports that Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi was stopped from entering US after he failed to satisfy immigration officials at New York's JFK airport.

The spokesperson in a statement issued here said Afridi arrived in New York via flight QR-0701 at 3.15pm on September 15, 2021 to raise awareness on war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"As noted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, as a first time visitor, Mr Afridi had secondary screening briefly and was cleared in routine without any guarantees being sought or given by anyone from the Embassy or the Consulate," read the statement.

The clarification comes after various media reports claimed that the US officials grilled Afridi for about an hour and allo­wed him entry into the country only after the Pakistani consulate in New York confirmed his credentials.

"Some social media posts and news reports in this regard are contrary to the facts," said the Foreign Office. Afridi, from his official Twitter handle, also issued a clarification saying he landed in New York to sensitise international community on Indian war crimes "but was taken aback by malicious propaganda by evil forces and pro-India stooges".

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021