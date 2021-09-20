Tianjin, Punjab sign LoI to establish 'sister-province relationship'

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque and Mayor of Tianjin Municipality, Liao Guoxun, have signed a "Letters of Intent" for establishment of sister-province and city relationships with Punjab, Karachi and Islamabad

Earlier, "Ambassador Haque held a meeting with Secretary of CPC Tianjin Municipal Central Committee Li Hongzhong. Mayor of Tianjin Municipality Liao Guoxun and other high-level senior officials were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting Li Hongzhong said that China and Pakistan are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners. "Our iron-clad friendship is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people of two brotherly countries."

He said that commemoration of the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries is lifting our strong ties to new heights.

The establishment of Sister-Province/City Relationships with the Punjab Province, Karachi and Islamabad will give a big boost to bilateral pragmatic cooperation and exchanges, he added.

He also proposed to promote practical cooperation in the fields of port management, higher education, science and technology, technical and vocational training and people-to-people exchanges.