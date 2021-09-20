ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Struggles facing China's Evergrande not panicking markets

AFP 20 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: Debt-crippled Chinese real estate giant Evergrande's troubles are being watched closely by foreign investors, but markets do not seem to fear a major contagion, at least so far. With a debt load of $300 billion, the threat of bankruptcy is real, especially as Evergrande hinted on Tuesday that it may not be able to pay its creditors.

However, IG France analyst Alexandre Baradez said "the market is not surprised as it may have been by Lehman Brothers," the American banking giant whose spectacular collapse in 2008 was the spark that ignited the global financial crisis.

"Lehman was a shock: a well-rated bank that disappeared overnight," Baradez told AFP. But with the Chinese firm "investors are preparing."

With a presence in more than 280 cities, Evergrande is one of the largest private companies in China and one of its leading real estate developers.

Crippled with debt, the firm saw its Hong Kong-listed shares collapse this year on mounting fears for its financial health.

The Chinese government seems determined to get control of the Evergrande situation, even if it means forcing the company to go out of business.

The question is how a possible debt default would be handled by Beijing.

"The chances of a disorderly default for Evergrande is probably not very high because of the social chaos that could ensue from consumers and lost life-savings," notes Omotunde Lawal, head of emerging markets corporate debt at investment management firm Barings.

Beijing would want to avoid that given "the overall emphasis on social and economic stability in China," she said.

Analysts instead expect to see a government-led restructuring that will pay off debts while maintaining certain business activities in order to limit losses.

The exposure of foreign clients also remains relatively minor: only about $7 billion of Evergrande's debt is held by non-Chinese investors.

Baradez said that "is not an amount that is impossible to absorb or likely to frighten" financial markets.

Even if the global financial system is likely safe from disruption, the company's struggles still could have repercussions beyond China. "It is possible that an American hedge fund has bought Evergrande debt and must sell other positions to hedge, which could cause a domino effect," Baradez cautioned.

foreign investors real estate Evergrande's Alexandre Baradez

Comments

Comments are closed.

Struggles facing China's Evergrande not panicking markets

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Pakistan rule out New Zealand World Cup boycott

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

MPS today

Covid-19 increasing money-laundering risks: UAE bank

Fawad steps up criticism of CEC

PM to address UNGA session on 24th

Govt has doubts over CEC's conduct: Fawad Chaudhry

Security alert for New Zealand emanated from 'Five Eyes': PCB CEO

Read more stories