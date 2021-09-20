ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,206
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,223,841
2,58024hr
4.69% positivity
Sindh
450,126
Punjab
421,800
Balochistan
32,757
Islamabad
104,114
KPK
171,072
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Broad backs England's Ashes trip as concerns mount

AFP 20 Sep 2021

LONDON: England pace bowler Stuart Broad insists he will go on the Ashes tour of Australia this winter despite concerns over coronavirus restrictions.

The England and Wales Cricket Board are "very confident" the Ashes series will go ahead as planned amid Australia's tight border controls.

The prospect of lengthy Covid-related quarantines and restrictive bubble environments makes the tour less appealing than in the pre-pandemic era.

The ECB are also set to make a decision about whether to press ahead with next month's scheduled tour to Pakistan for back-to-back Twenty20 double-headers for both the men's and women's sides on October 13 and 14 in Rawalpindi.

England's first planned international visit to Pakistan since 2005 has been plunged into doubt after New Zealand abruptly abandoned their tour of the country because of a "security alert" from their government.

But Broad, 35, is "working tirelessly" to be included in the travelling party for the Australia series, which starts in December.

"It is now just a couple of weeks away from a squad being selected but players can't sign up to something unless they know what they are signing up for," Broad wrote in the Mail on Sunday.

"If you ask me if I would be happy to get on a plane to Australia in November, I would say yes. I am working tirelessly to get there. I don't feel there will be a postponement.

"In my mind, it is 100 per cent clear that an England team of some description will embark on the tour. But if another player called me and told me they couldn't commit, I would totally accept it.

"Everyone has to make their own decision and Ashley Giles, England's director of cricket, has made it clear a player's chances of selection in the future will not be harmed."

Stuart Broad Broad backs England's Ashes Ashes tour

Comments

Comments are closed.

Broad backs England's Ashes trip as concerns mount

Auction of additional spectrum: Tepid response due to payment being asked in USD

Some specific companies: Rs1.6bn penal surcharge waived

Pakistan rule out New Zealand World Cup boycott

CCoE members reject incentives for refineries

MPS today

Covid-19 increasing money-laundering risks: UAE bank

Fawad steps up criticism of CEC

PM to address UNGA session on 24th

Govt has doubts over CEC's conduct: Fawad Chaudhry

Security alert for New Zealand emanated from 'Five Eyes': PCB CEO

Read more stories