Mufti Aziz seeks bail in harassment case

LAHORE: A cleric Mufti Azizur Rehman, accused of sexually abusing a student of his madressa, has approached the Sessions Court for post-arrest bail after a city magistrate denied him bail.

The petitioner contended in his petition that the order is based upon personal observation because the court miserably failed to appreciate the evidence and the documents available on record.

He said that the allegations against the petitioner are bogus as the complainant is hand in glove with the opponents of the petitioner at the seminary. He said no time and date to make video of the alleged incident has been mentioned in the FIR but the falsity has been proved in the report of the forensic science agency.

He contended that the investigation is completed and the petitioner in any manner is not required for the purpose of investigation. North Cantonment police had registered the FIR on charges of sexual assault and criminal intimidation against Mufti Rehman on the complaint of a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islam, Cantonment Sabir Shah.

