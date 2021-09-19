ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
Buzdar underscores need for ‘better utilization’ of mining resources

Recorder Report 19 Sep 2021

LAHORE: The revolutionary steps of Buzdar’s government for the welfare and betterment of the mining sector have made provincial government to collect record revenue of more than Rs10.19 billion for the fiscal year 2020-21.

CM Sardar Usman Buzdar said in a statement that better utilization of mining resources will be ensured in Punjab; restrictions/limitations on the cement industry have been lifted/removed for the development of the construction sector and 22 NOCs are being issued for new cement factories. He added that NOCs for the installation of 10 cement plants have so far been issued during the last three years while the process of issuing more NOCs for setting up of cement plants in Punjab is underway. These new cement factories will generate more job opportunities for millions of people and will result in uplifting and ensure economic development in the backward areas, he addded.

The CM said the Punjab Mineral Development Corporation has collected revenue of Rs1.64 billion. He said that 21 Rock Salt Exploration Licenses have been issued for the promotion of the salt industry. Production capacity has been increased with the launch of 4 coal and 8 salt mines. The ban on coal mining has been lifted and transparency has been ensured in the public auction of 20 blocks of coal, he said.

The CM said that steps are being taken for ensuring welfare, betterment and safety of miners across the Punjab adding that the inspection system has been digitalized to ensure the safety of miners. A rescue squad has been set up at Sargodha Bridge 111 to deal with emergencies and untoward incident during mining.

Moreover, the CM has welcomed the decision of the United Kingdom to remove Pakistan from the Red List.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

