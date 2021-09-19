ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,135
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,221,261
2,51224hr
4.4% positivity
Sindh
449,349
Punjab
420,615
Balochistan
32,722
Islamabad
103,923
KPK
170,738
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP members: Shehbaz writes to PM, names two persons for vacant positions

Recorder Report 19 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has written back to Prime Minister Imran Khan, forwarding names against two vacant positions of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzed told Business Recorder that Shehbaz wrote back to the Prime Minister in response to his earlier letter of August 26, 2021.

From Punjab, Shehbaz has suggested six names including former Justice Tariq Iftikhar Ahmad, Muhammad Javed Anwar, former Justice Mushtaq Ahmed, Khalid Masood Chaudhary, Irfan Qadir and Irfan Ali.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three names have been forwarded including Syed Afsar Shah, Sardar Hussain Shah and Sohail Altaf.

“I am in receipt of your letter No 1769 dated 26th August 2021 regarding nominations for appointment of Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I am constrained to once again point out for the record, that the ruling quoted by you in Para 3 of your letter with regard to “the consultative process should be in writing” has been mentioned by the Honourable Supreme Court in Para 36 of PLD 2011 SC 365 as a finding of the High Court of Sindh in the case of Sindh High Court Bar Association, Federation of Pakistan and 4 others (PLD 2009 Karachi 408). I had mentioned this in my letters dated 7th April 2019, and 6th December 2019, but you have again mistakenly ascribed the ruling to the Honourable Supreme Court itself. Please note that while the consultative process should be reduced in writing, we should proceed in accordance with the binding judgments of the Honourable Supreme Court relating to Article 213(2A) cited by me in previous correspondence, requiring that “consultation” has to be effective, meaningful, purposive, consensus-oriented, leaving no room for complaint of arbitrariness or unfair play” (PLD 1996 SC 324); “serious, sincere and genuine effort to evolve a consensus” (PLD 2011 SC 365); “by all means the first priority has to be directed to evolving consensus between the consultees by mutual discussion of the merits and demerits of the concerned candidate” (PLD 2009 SC 879), so that the “consultation practically amounts to an effort towards meeting of minds” (PLD 2013 SC 568). Since the 45-day period for filling of vacancies of ECP members mentioned in Article 215(4) has already expired, it is necessary that the consultative process be completed urgently,” the letter reads.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Shehbaz ECP vacant positions

Comments

Comments are closed.

ECP members: Shehbaz writes to PM, names two persons for vacant positions

An all-inclusive govt: PM says has initiated dialogue with Taliban

Tax Laws (Third Amend) Ord: Remittances via MCBs, ECs and MTOs given legal cover

Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations notified

Iran looks east after China-led bloc OKs entry

11 IPPs may get Rs131bn as first instalment

Commodities: FBR concerned at low GST collection

Biden faced ‘unfair criticism’ over troop pullout: PM

Govt to adopt gender roadmap: minister

Universal social protection: Pakistan takes a lead

Abu Dhabi cancels Covid-19 entry testing for UAE travellers

Read more stories