Hot, dry weather likely today

KARACHI: Mainly a hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Sunday (today), the Met Office said on Saturday.

However, it said, isolated rain, wind, thunderstorm is expected in southeast Sindh, upper Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab and Kashmir on Sunday.

Weather in Karachi is expected to remain warm and humid with temperature ranging up to 35 degrees Celsius and humidity 80 percent.

Over the past 24 hours: A hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Dadu, Sibbi and Rohri remained as hottest place in the country with 43 degrees Celsius, each. But, rain occurred at a few places in Kashmir and Mangla.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Shallow monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and lower southern parts of the country which likely to strengthen during next few days,” the Met said.

