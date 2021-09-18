Incremental consumption: CCoE approves winter incentive package

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) Friday approved the summary submitted by the Power Division on the winter incentive package on incremental consumption for all domestic, commercial, and general services consumers of XW-DISCOs and K- Electric from 1st November 2021 till 28th February 2022.

A meeting of the CCoE was held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in Islamabad.

The CCoE also considered revision of gas tariff slabs for the domestic consumers during winter season of FY22 submitted by the Petroleum Division.

The forum discussed the agenda in detail and outline that gas is a precious energy resource and resultantly, import of LNG is a large drain on Pakistan's foreign exchange.

It constitutes a major part of the country's total imports and consumer spending.

It is now critically important to realise both on individual and national level that energy resources need to be conserved by switching to energy efficient appliances.

Keeping in view, a committee headed by Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz has been formed.

This committee will give its recommendations within 30 days on the measures to ensure use of energy efficient appliances through various fiscal and administrative incentives along with regulatory actions to be taken to promote these appliances to rationalise the consumption, reduce consumer's monthly expenses and resultantly reducing the country's energy import bill.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, the SAPM on Power, Petroleum and Revenue, SAPM on CPEC, and representatives of regulatory authorities, and senior officials of the ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting.

