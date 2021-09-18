ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
UK decides to remove Pakistan from 'Red List'

Recorder Report 18 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom has decided to remove Pakistan from its "red list" for international travel along with seven other countries, effecting from September 22, 2021 at 4am.

"Pleased to confirm Pakistan is off the red list," British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner stated in a tweet. The decision comes five months after the British government's travel restrictions due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"I know how difficult the last five months were for so many who rely on close links between the United Kingdom and Pakistan."

Turner further stated that he was grateful to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Minister Development, Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and the Pakistan Health Ministry for their close collaboration.

He said that the UK will continue to work closely with Pakistan to ensure data sharing and safeguard public health in both countries.

"No one is safe until everyone is safe," the British high commissioner further stated.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Kenya, Turkey, Egypt, and the Maldives are among the eight countries that are set to be removed from the UK's red list.

In a series of tweets on Friday, British Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps stated: "...Eight countries and territories will come off the red list from Wednesday [22 September] at 4am, including Turkey, Pakistan and Maldives."

"We'll also be introducing a new simplified system for international travel from Monday [4 October], replacing the current approach with a single red list and simplified measures for the rest of the world - striking the right balance to manage the public health risk as No1 priority."

