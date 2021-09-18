ITP intensifies traffic discipline campaign

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has intensified its campaign against major violations and issued tickets to 2,500 motorcyclists and imposed fine of Rs454,600 to ensure traffic discipline in the city.

An official said that during this campaign, 2,500 motorcyclists were issued fine tickets amounting Rs454, 600 over various violations, while 1,967 others were fined for not using helmets during ride on bikes. Moreover, 109 motorcyclists were fined over lane violation, 99 for not having number plates, 43 for violating one-way, and 33 for involvement in one-wheeling, he said, adding that as many as 95 motorbikes were also impounded at various police stations. The SSP said that strict action would be taken during campaign against those involved in violation of traffic rules.

