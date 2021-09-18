ANL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.94%)
ASC 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
BYCO 8.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.7%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
FFBL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
FFL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
GGGL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.94%)
GGL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
JSCL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MDTL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.28%)
MLCF 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 153.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.82%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
PAEL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.74%)
PRL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.62%)
PTC 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 43.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.28%)
TELE 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.82%)
TRG 173.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.37%)
UNITY 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.08%)
WTL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.4%)
BR100 4,979 Decreased By ▼ -47.44 (-0.94%)
BR30 24,460 Decreased By ▼ -312.8 (-1.26%)
KSE100 46,636 Decreased By ▼ -284.38 (-0.61%)
KSE30 18,480 Decreased By ▼ -177.85 (-0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,072
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,218,749
2,92824hr
5.08% positivity
Sindh
448,658
Punjab
419,423
Balochistan
32,707
Islamabad
103,720
KPK
170,391
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wasa adopts GIS technology in operations to improve performance

Itrat Bashir 18 Sep 2021

LAHORE: To control pilferage, increase revenue and improve delivery services, the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore has adopted Geographic Information System (GIS) technology in its operations.

Under the new system, Wasa have mapped the water connections (both legal and illegal), sewerage and storm water drainage systems, and infrastructure under its jurisdiction area. Converge of information and data from multiple sources will be available on a single screen and provide location-based analyses.

The GIS technology provides an easy-to-use platform that can be accessed across the organisation at any time from any device (computes, mobile phones and tablets). It will transform the way up-to-date information and maps are transmitted within the organisation, providing instantaneous access to officials in branch offices as well as in the field.

"It has been launched as a pilot project in the provincial capital at a cost of Rs 10 million and it will be fully operational in two to three months. The new technology will assist them to increase Wasa's revenue," said Wasa Lahore Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood while talking to Business Recorder here on Friday.

Wasa will use the new technology to unearth illegal water connections, besides detecting fake billing (commercial users availing domestic tariff).

"We have mapped both the billing and non-billing water connections, and thus now we have a complete digital visual image showing the total number of connections, and how many of them are legal and illegal. In one ward, we found 40 percent of connections were illegal. Basing on this information, we will start billing the illegal users.

"Moreover, we will also have access to information regarding fake billing, which is causing huge financial loss to the Authority. Many commercial users availing water facility on domestic tariff. After the mapping of the water connections, we have the information on fake billing and appropriate action will be taken against them," he said.

Through the usage of the GIS technology, Wasa Lahore is targeting to take its revenue to Rs 1 billion per annum; right now it stands at Rs 750 million per annum.

"In the past three years, Wasa has made significant progress. When I took the charge of the Authority, it was facing losses to the tune of Rs 6 billion ad its revenue hovered around Rs 250 million; however, with the introduction of prudent measures we managed to cut down the losses to Rs 1.5 billion last year, besides increasing its revenue to Rs 750 million per annum," he said.

The Wasa vice chairman revealed that they have expanded the network of water connections; domestic users increased from 450,000 to 700,000 while commercial users from 40,000 to 100,000.

"Moreover, to encourage users, defaulting on their water bills, to pay their dues, we are offering them easy instalments," he added.

He further said that to assist the Authority in improving recovery of bills, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to make clearance of water dues mandatory before allowing transfer of property.

"Moreover, to further improve the financial health of Wasa, we are in the process rationalising its expenses," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

WASA LDA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood water connections

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wasa adopts GIS technology in operations to improve performance

Lenders to be picked thru bidding: Govt guarantee to banks for KPP will now be 50pc

China, Russia urge Taliban to keep security promises

Regional powers demand US fund Afghan aid

UN extends Afghan mission mandate

Real-time sales reporting: Invoice machines required to be integrated with FBR system

FBR to get operational, financial autonomy: Tarin

Regulator may not allow KE to collect KMC tax

Supply, distribution: Nepra chief apprised of KE initiatives

SPI up 1.31pc WoW

EU Parliament's resolution: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Read more stories