Wasa adopts GIS technology in operations to improve performance

LAHORE: To control pilferage, increase revenue and improve delivery services, the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Lahore has adopted Geographic Information System (GIS) technology in its operations.

Under the new system, Wasa have mapped the water connections (both legal and illegal), sewerage and storm water drainage systems, and infrastructure under its jurisdiction area. Converge of information and data from multiple sources will be available on a single screen and provide location-based analyses.

The GIS technology provides an easy-to-use platform that can be accessed across the organisation at any time from any device (computes, mobile phones and tablets). It will transform the way up-to-date information and maps are transmitted within the organisation, providing instantaneous access to officials in branch offices as well as in the field.

"It has been launched as a pilot project in the provincial capital at a cost of Rs 10 million and it will be fully operational in two to three months. The new technology will assist them to increase Wasa's revenue," said Wasa Lahore Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood while talking to Business Recorder here on Friday.

Wasa will use the new technology to unearth illegal water connections, besides detecting fake billing (commercial users availing domestic tariff).

"We have mapped both the billing and non-billing water connections, and thus now we have a complete digital visual image showing the total number of connections, and how many of them are legal and illegal. In one ward, we found 40 percent of connections were illegal. Basing on this information, we will start billing the illegal users.

"Moreover, we will also have access to information regarding fake billing, which is causing huge financial loss to the Authority. Many commercial users availing water facility on domestic tariff. After the mapping of the water connections, we have the information on fake billing and appropriate action will be taken against them," he said.

Through the usage of the GIS technology, Wasa Lahore is targeting to take its revenue to Rs 1 billion per annum; right now it stands at Rs 750 million per annum.

"In the past three years, Wasa has made significant progress. When I took the charge of the Authority, it was facing losses to the tune of Rs 6 billion ad its revenue hovered around Rs 250 million; however, with the introduction of prudent measures we managed to cut down the losses to Rs 1.5 billion last year, besides increasing its revenue to Rs 750 million per annum," he said.

The Wasa vice chairman revealed that they have expanded the network of water connections; domestic users increased from 450,000 to 700,000 while commercial users from 40,000 to 100,000.

"Moreover, to encourage users, defaulting on their water bills, to pay their dues, we are offering them easy instalments," he added.

He further said that to assist the Authority in improving recovery of bills, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has decided to make clearance of water dues mandatory before allowing transfer of property.

"Moreover, to further improve the financial health of Wasa, we are in the process rationalising its expenses," he added.

