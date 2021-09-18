'Foreign investment desk to be established at CM's office'

LAHORE: With a view to boost the foreign direct investment (FDI) in the province, an in-principle decision has been taken to set up a foreign investment desk at the office of the chief minister.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar revealed this while talking to a delegation of Taavun Group which called on him at his office, here on Friday. The CM disclosed that the scope of foreign direct investment will also be extended to other sectors while fully encouraging FDIs in remote and South Punjab areas. He assured to give full protection to the investment opportunities adding that a conducive atmosphere is provided to the investors.

The government has encouraged a business-friendly environment and the best opportunities are provided to the businessmen, the CM affirmed. The Central Business District will turn out to be an economic game-changer initiative; the CM asserted and hoped that Mubarak Center will encourage trade and economic activities in the provincial capital.

Chief Secretary, SPU head, secretaries of P&D and Finance departments, CEO PBIT and others were also present. Moreover, the CM has asserted that no negligence will be tolerated in the solution of public problems, as those failing to deliver have no right to stay on their posts.

In a statement, the CM stated that best performers will be encouraged while strict action will be taken against showing negligence in the solution of public problems.

