Covid-19 positivity rate reaches 6.77pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The overall positivity rate of coronavirus in the province of Punjab reached to 6.77%, as out of 18102 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1227 fresh infections and 26 fatalities were reported in the province taking the tally of cases to 419,423 and death toll to 12,345.

With the recovery of 1594 more coronavirus positive patients during the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab reached to 383,773. On the other hand, as many as 13,716 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 1125952 showing recovery rate of 92.4%.

During the last 24 hours, 13 deaths were reported from Lahore, three in Faisalabad, two in Muzaffargarh, one each in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Sargodha taking death toll in these cities to 4870, 1230, 351, 1959, 556 and 323, respectively.

As per break-up of coronavirus cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 211211 cases and 4870 deaths, Rawalpindi 37049 cases and 1959 deaths, Faisalabad 25163 cases and 1230 deaths, Multan 21281 cases and 893 deaths, Gujranwala 9944 cases and 556 deaths, Sargodha 10211 cases and 323 deaths, Sheikhupura 4670 cases and 151 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2925 cases and 351 deaths and Sialkot reported 8502 cases and 244 deaths.

Moreover, Standard Chartered Bank has donated Rs23.29 million to Mayo Hospital Lahore through Sightsavers International as part of its Covid-19 relief efforts.

Through this amount, Mayo hospital will purchase 24 cardiac monitors and 25 high-flow nasal cannulas. As most of the patients being admitted during the fourth wave are at critical stages, there is a need for this equipment which will help Mayo hospital manage critical Covid-19 patients being admitted in ICUs and High Dependency Units (HDU).

In Pakistan, Standard Chartered has contributed US$1 million to Red Cross and UNICEF programmes that are providing emergency relief to communities impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Farah Asim, Head of Communications, Standard Chartered Bank said, "Standard Chartered is proud to reach the most vulnerable people in our communities through the work being done by Mayo Hospital, whereby we are able to support the delivery of relief that aims to address some of the key challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic. We have donated at a time when the third wave of Covid-19 is at its peak and I am sure this equipment will help patients at the time of need."

Dr Asad Aslam, National Coordinator for the prevention and control of blindness programme said, "Standard Chartered has played an instrumental role for prevention and control of blindness in Pakistan through their 'Seeing is Believing Programme' in last two decades. We have been receiving this support through our credible partner Sightsavers who are playing the role of a catalyst and connector for getting this generous support from Standard Chartered."

